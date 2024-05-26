PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,415 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,726,000 after buying an additional 469,425 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 51,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 20,519 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 136,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $98.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $107.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.16%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

