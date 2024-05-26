PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.66 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average of $50.58.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

