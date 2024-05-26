PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE TRI opened at $175.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.08 and its 200 day moving average is $151.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $117.46 and a 12 month high of $176.03. The stock has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 34.87%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRI shares. Barclays upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.