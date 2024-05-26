PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,609 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

