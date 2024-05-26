PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,834,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 586,120 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,037,000 after acquiring an additional 447,120 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $94.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $57.06 and a 12-month high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.