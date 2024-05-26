PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $829,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $255,316,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 51,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 41,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Trade Desk by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $94.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.69. The company has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $97.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $6,358,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,629 shares in the company, valued at $107,469,586.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 471,637 shares of company stock worth $39,915,515 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TTD. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.01.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

