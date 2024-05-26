Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,756 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.71.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

