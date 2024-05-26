PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.48 Million Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,614,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $519,985,000 after buying an additional 27,763 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,024,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,367,000 after buying an additional 80,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth about $47,359,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,459,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 251,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,806,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Northcoast Research raised Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.80.

BMI stock opened at $200.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.85. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.06 and a fifty-two week high of $202.81. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.17. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $30,952.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $195,992.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,328.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $30,952.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,367.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,813 shares of company stock valued at $448,167. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

