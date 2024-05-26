PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of FTI Consulting worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FCN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of FCN stock opened at $220.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.33. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $171.81 and a one year high of $232.15.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.47. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $928.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $134,773.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,579.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $134,773.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,579.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Holly Paul sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $197,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,119,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,803 shares of company stock valued at $18,781,490 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.