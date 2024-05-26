PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth $81,560,000. NDVR Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.60.

Insider Activity

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total transaction of $275,925.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,722.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total transaction of $275,925.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,722.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,115 shares of company stock worth $5,308,423 over the last 90 days. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Stock Up 0.0 %

MUSA opened at $444.45 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.20 and a fifty-two week high of $449.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $420.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.39%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

