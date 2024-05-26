PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 3,003 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $48.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.89. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $50.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average is $43.03.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

