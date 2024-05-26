PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 597,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter worth about $25,961,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 13,452.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 126,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 125,650 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the third quarter worth about $275,000. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $6.70 on Friday. Aegon Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

