Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,976 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,316,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,826,000 after purchasing an additional 197,259 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Edison International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,842,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,911,000 after purchasing an additional 317,297 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 8.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,830,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,318,000 after acquiring an additional 558,351 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,590,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,840,000 after acquiring an additional 108,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,261,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,166,000 after acquiring an additional 202,541 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $74.57 on Friday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $76.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.15.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

