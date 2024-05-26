Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stake Lessened by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,531 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 15.5% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,564 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Shell by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Up 0.6 %

SHEL stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $226.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.62.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Shell

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.