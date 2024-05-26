Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stake Decreased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,312 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.14% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $13.91.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.30 to $9.60 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.82.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

