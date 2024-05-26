Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 122.5% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KMB stock opened at $131.94 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. HSBC increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $142,334.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,584.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.