Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Lennar by 5.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,477,000 after buying an additional 366,983 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,681,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,611,000 after buying an additional 79,217 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Lennar by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,700,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,319,000 after buying an additional 72,146 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,067,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lennar by 47.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,486,000 after buying an additional 484,056 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $156.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $172.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.14. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.88.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

