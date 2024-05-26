Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,557 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,831 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 504,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,390,000 after buying an additional 123,356 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in Corning by 5,262.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 7,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,841 shares of company stock worth $7,971,257. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Corning stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.45. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

