Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 81,364 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,832,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,094,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,153,000 after buying an additional 2,054,918 shares in the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,565,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,755,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,287,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Get Our Latest Report on CLS

Celestica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.