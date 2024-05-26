Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in POSCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

POSCO Stock Performance

NYSE:PKX opened at $70.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day moving average of $82.09. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.42 and a 1 year high of $133.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

POSCO Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

See Also

