Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 270,695 Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 270,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.46% of Replimune Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $5.22 on Friday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a current ratio of 10.72.

In other news, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 37,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $245,394.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,487,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623,154.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Sushil Patel sold 20,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $130,655.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,730.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 37,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $245,394.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,487,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623,154.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,717 shares of company stock worth $593,409 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

