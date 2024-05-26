Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPRE. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Green Plains Stock Performance

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $36.02.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.40 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

