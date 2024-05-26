National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of National Bank worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in National Bank by 2,352.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 45.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the third quarter worth about $267,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NBHC. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

National Bank Stock Performance

NYSE NBHC opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $28.38 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.84.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

