NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWE. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 499.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $35,243.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $68,512.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,560.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $35,243.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $545,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,602 shares of company stock valued at $183,805 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE NWE opened at $51.02 on Friday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $59.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.30). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

