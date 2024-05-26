Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $406,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,266 shares in the company, valued at $16,322,302.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

MTH stock opened at $174.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $109.23 and a 1 year high of $189.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $1.52. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Further Reading

