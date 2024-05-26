The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AM Squared Ltd increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $213.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.73 and a 200-day moving average of $205.74. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

