Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,587,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Synopsys news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total transaction of $5,726,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 target price (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.18.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $587.40 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $409.83 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $558.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.28.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

