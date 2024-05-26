D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLPA. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 45,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 135,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 123,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $46.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.18.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

