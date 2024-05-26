D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 460,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,767,000 after acquiring an additional 79,237 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,663,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 19,581 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Brown & Brown stock opened at $89.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $91.70.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brown & Brown

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.