AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 2.63% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DWAW opened at $37.77 on Friday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $37.82. The company has a market capitalization of $78.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.99.

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (DWAW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWAW was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

