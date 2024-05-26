D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XAR stock opened at $143.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.06. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $108.32 and a 12-month high of $145.38.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

