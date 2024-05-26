Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Holdings Lowered by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $199.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $234.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $50,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,972.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,111,382 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.14.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

