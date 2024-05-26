D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 295 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Kickstand Ventures LLC. grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 304,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 18,411 shares during the period.

BATS:JCPB opened at $46.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1873 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

