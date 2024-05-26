Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 922.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter valued at about $100,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $77.52 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

