Norges Bank Invests $89.75 Million in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,832,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,754,000. Norges Bank owned 1.11% of New York Times at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,800,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,227,000 after buying an additional 31,213 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in New York Times by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,921,000 after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,038,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,767,000 after purchasing an additional 726,231 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 922,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,007,000 after purchasing an additional 81,217 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 903,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,827,000 after purchasing an additional 275,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NYT. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Argus raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on New York Times in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New York Times Trading Up 1.3 %

New York Times stock opened at $49.89 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.54.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.97 million. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. New York Times’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.