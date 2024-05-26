Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,661,135 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,661,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,707,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,574,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,904,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,200,000 after buying an additional 1,261,583 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,448,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $18,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $59.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

