Norges Bank Invests $89.79 Million in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 587,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,785,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 14,819.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 615,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,121,000 after acquiring an additional 611,449 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 113.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,074,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,068,000 after purchasing an additional 571,917 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,678,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 854.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,266,000 after buying an additional 265,042 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,658,000 after buying an additional 166,819 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Onto Innovation

In other Onto Innovation news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $303,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Onto Innovation news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $303,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total value of $7,019,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,324,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,370 shares of company stock worth $7,789,583. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

ONTO opened at $233.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 82.97 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.36 and a 200-day moving average of $170.22. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.71 and a 52-week high of $238.13.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

