1,101,729 Shares in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,101,729 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,571,000. Norges Bank owned 1.29% of The Descartes Systems Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DSGX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.30.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $100.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.88. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $100.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.80 and a beta of 0.91.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

