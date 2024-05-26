865,512 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 865,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $93,553,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,417,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,986,000 after acquiring an additional 77,937 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,473,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,274,000 after buying an additional 93,127 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,466,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,563,000 after buying an additional 197,094 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,189,000 after acquiring an additional 21,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,253 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $89.21 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.41 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

