Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,348,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,331,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Service Co. International by 66,929.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 11,378 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 296.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $71.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.71. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $75.97.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCI shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $5,514,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,674,478.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $5,514,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,674,478.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $532,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,712 shares of company stock valued at $14,473,020. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

