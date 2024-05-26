Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,201,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,504,000. Norges Bank owned 0.95% of Fortune Brands Innovations as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,439.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 665,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,366,000 after acquiring an additional 622,253 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,888,000 after purchasing an additional 534,901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 779,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,438,000 after purchasing an additional 409,598 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 892,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,493,000 after buying an additional 350,082 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,011,000 after buying an additional 262,922 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBIN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.22.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE FBIN opened at $70.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day moving average of $75.99. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.58.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is 29.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,478.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

