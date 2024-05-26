Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $108,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,427,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 25th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $89,550.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 26,700 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $2,468,949.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 447 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $40,328.34.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,028 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $90,834.08.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $109.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.38. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.84 and a 200-day moving average of $75.92.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the first quarter valued at $442,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Natera by 514.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 16,496 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 13.0% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,927,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,226,000 after buying an additional 452,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the first quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Natera by 458.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 12,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

