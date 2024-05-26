Julia G. Butchko Sells 3,247 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) insider Julia G. Butchko sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $96,273.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 448,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,294,467. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Immunovant Price Performance
NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $28.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.04. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $45.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Immunovant during the first quarter worth $2,599,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Immunovant by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Immunovant by 16.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,862,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,163,000 after purchasing an additional 259,481 shares during the period. Tyro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Immunovant by 117.0% during the first quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC now owns 97,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 52,667 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in Immunovant by 34.6% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,882,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,830,000 after purchasing an additional 484,332 shares during the period. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Immunovant Company Profile
Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.
