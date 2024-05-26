Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,899,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,650,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.19% of Darling Ingredients at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triodos Investment Management BV acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,698,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2,618.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 488,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,519,000 after purchasing an additional 470,886 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 10.4% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,755,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,256,000 after purchasing an additional 446,483 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 10.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,858,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,399,000 after purchasing an additional 378,304 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,204,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,257,000 after purchasing an additional 272,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.97 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Kurt Stoffel bought 8,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

