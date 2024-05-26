Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 986,105 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 986,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,386,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.69% of Roku as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Roku by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Roku by 4.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,910.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after buying an additional 203,124 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Roku by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 184,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.94 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.61.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $271,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at $550,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,093. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

