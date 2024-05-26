Norges Bank Makes New $90.68 Million Investment in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,319,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,682,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter worth about $120,000.

TransUnion Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $76.29 on Friday. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.73.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.26%. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently -29.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised TransUnion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,105,548.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,275 shares of company stock worth $1,204,538 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

