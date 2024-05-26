Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

FIX has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

NYSE FIX opened at $342.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $317.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $144.45 and a 1 year high of $352.45.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.88%.

In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,102 shares of company stock worth $15,285,379 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth $44,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

