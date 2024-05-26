1,892,923 Shares in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,892,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,722,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CMC opened at $55.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $59.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $2,066,547.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 36,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,024.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

