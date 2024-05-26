Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $79.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.99 and a 200 day moving average of $75.67. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $81.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

