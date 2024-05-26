Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 902 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $78.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $243.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.77. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $79.36.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

